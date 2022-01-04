Home » Industry News » Banking & Finance



Canvas, Western Rockies credit unions complete merger

DENVER — Canvas Credit Union and Grand Junction-based Western Rockies Federal Credit Union have officially concluded their merger.

The two credit unions said in November that they would merge, pending membership votes and regulatory approvals. Western Rockies FCU members voted in favor of the business combination on Dec. 30. The state of Colorado and the National Credit Union Administration verified the results, and Canvas and Western Rockies FCU have signed the final documents.

The process for integrating Western Rockies FCU into the Canvas brand and operating structure has now begun, Canvas said in a press statement. Western Rockies FCU has three branches in Grand Junction, Rifle and Fruita, which will remain open.

Canvas also plans to explore whether additional branches are warranted along the Western Slope, the company said. 

Canvas Credit Union has more than $3.47 billion in assets, 30 branches and more than 263,700 members.

Western Rockies Federal Credit Union had $150 million in assets and more than 14,000 members. 

