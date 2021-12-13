Aims Community College opens Welcome Center

GREELEY — Aims Community College opened its new $55 million Welcome Center with a ribbon-cutting and open house Friday, providing a new home for student services ranging from registration to graduation.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

The 106,000-square-foot facility includes a 1,600-seat auditorium, an 800-capacity ballroom and other event spaces. The project is located on the northeast corner of 20th Street and 50th Avenue. It was approved by the Aims Board of Trustees in August 2018, with construction beginning in April 2020.

The project was funded through Aims reserves and operating budgets.

“This Welcome Center is for all of us, just as Aims is for all of us,” Aims president and CEO Leah Bornstein said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “And it’s a tangible example of how Aims is building a stronger community.”

Aims will begin hosting internal college events at the Welcome Center in the spring, with the facility open to the community for events in the fall of 2022.

Aims also is conducting renovations to the Aims Student Commons building, scheduled for completion in the spring.