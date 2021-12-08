Aims president receives 25% salary bump

GREELEY — The board of Aims Community College has increased the salary of the college’s president by about 25% to $288,662.

According to the Greeley Tribune, the increase of $58,647 is Leah Bornstein’s first in three years. Her contract was also extended by three years.