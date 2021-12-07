Mishawaka to open new music venue in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — The Mishawaka will open a new music venue called 100 Nickel inside the Chipper’s Lanes of Broomfield, the companies announced Monday in a news release.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

The venue will host touring musicians and local acts along with the usual bowling, laser tag and arcade games that Chipper’s offers.

100 Nickel — named after its address, 100 Nickel St. — is the third collaboration between Chipper’s Lanes and the Mishawaka, after 830 North in Fort Collins and 2454 West in Greeley.

“We have seen amazing success with the Live on the Lanes series at 830 North and we’re so excited to bring these shows over to Broomfield,” said Talent Buyer and Production Manager Carly Shields. “And with such a vast pool of local talent and national talent that wants to make a tour stop here, I have a feeling it’s going to be an unrivaled experience for bands and fans alike.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC