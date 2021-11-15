Dispatch from COP26: Glasgow climate talks end on optimistic note

Editor’s note: Boulder businessman Chris Bentley attended the Conference of the Parties United Nations climate conference, abbreviated COP26 because it was the 26th meeting, in Scotland from Oct. 28-Nov. 13. Here is his report, written while on his flight back this past weekend, before the final climate accord was signed. It was edited for length.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

Background

Every one of the 196 nations in the world attended. That was the second time ever; Paris was the first. Also attending were tens of thousands — somewhere between 50,000 to 150,000 — of eco-activists, students, religious leaders, indigenous people, young, old, rich, poor, corporations, NGOs, heads-of-state. Most of us are passionate about stopping and reversing climate change. However, the largest group credentialed into the Blue Zone included 450 oil lobbyists.

In our group were five people who had been planning this for more than a year. Those were: My daughter, Aspen Bentley, 23, a University of Colorado journalism major; Keenan Goetz, Aspen’s longtime boyfriend and fellow college student; John Powers, Alliance Center co–founder and enviro/democracy advocate for decades; Janna Six, executive director of a large private foundation and Alliance Center co-founder; and me. Joining us in our apartment for a week each were Randy Hayes, founder of Rainforest Action Network; Sandy Vanderstoep, 80-year-old triathlete and clean energy consultant; and Sarah Johnson, interdisciplinary climate change educator.

The official conference was in the Scottish Events Center in Glasgow. In addition to the permanent event buildings, huge tents were erected that included the Blue Zone (official conference for delegates and credentialed others; most countries had pavilions inside the Blue Zone that held non-stop panel discussions) and the Green Zone (“side events” and exhibits open to the public).

I went in order to learn about the latest technologies and ideas. Bill Gates, for example, was there promoting his distributed mini-nuclear reactor company, TerraPower. In spite of my ever-positive-attitude, even I can use a power boost sometimes, especially so I can pass that on to the CU students I mentor, classes I guest lecture.

I’m now four years in from having three strokes. I still can’t drive, walk much, talk clearly, or use parts of my body. But I lost no cognitive ability and am happier than I’ve ever been, mostly because I’m so grateful to be alive. So now my goal is to find how I can help create the most impactful climate change effort in my next life chapter.

The conference itself

Security at the venue in Glasgow was lighter than at the Paris talks. Police were super friendly, brought in from all over the UK, private body guards, Coast Guard patrolling the River Clyde on Wave Runners, Search and Rescue crews and Secret Service. Police stood around in groups of four or five and were eager to talk with visitors. We were happy to see about 40% of police were female. At the Paris Climate talks we had fully body-armored, machine gun toting, counter terrorism forces.

The United Nations and UK government required all attendees to take daily COVID tests that were provided for free. This is how we started each day: Swabbing our noses, activating the tests, then registering the results on the UN website. It was impossible to get in the Blue Zone if you didn’t have credentials. Fortunately, Aspen and I did, compliments of CU. But so many youth, indigenous people, and other folks who made it to Glasgow could not be represented in the official proceedings.

Bloomberg Green Summit

This was by far my personal highlight. The 150-person venue was beneath the Central Train Station in a cavernous multiple-arched brick underground space. You could hear the trains rumbling overhead, which provided a clear indication of forward movement. Every day started with a networking and breakfast buffet at 7 a.m., then live sessions with CEOs or chief sustainability officers from governments or Fortune 100 companies such as Unilever, Google, Ikea, Patagonia, Body Shop. Each session was 30-45 minutes of the speaker being interviewed by Bloomberg senior reporters. This was where we heard John Kerry speak. See the full interview between him and the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg on YouTube.

Some John Kerryisms: Carbon pricing will be announced soon, this COP is different and better because we are sending huge market signals and have agreed to review NDCs annually vs. every five years, it is now not possible to send an electron across the U.S. due to a bad grid but it will be soon due to Build Back Better passing, we must change tax codes, and companies are now ahead of governments.

Colorado participation

On Friday evening a Colorado group of friends of ours did a huge projection event from the fifth floor of a hotel, across the River Clyde, onto the eight-section exterior wall of the Armadillo building. It will be on Netflix soon.

Key takeaways

I have my fingers crossed that a strong, binding, transparent agreement will result. Even if it doesn’t, huge progress is being made here. The general world populace understands we could very well lose it all if action is not quickly taken. In spite of the dire potential climate consequences, most folks in Glasgow are very upbeat and optimistic. Other takeaways:

A large presence of young people, women, indigenous peoples vs. the same group of 50+, white male attendees [provides hope.]

Human/fossil fuels as the cause of climate change is no longer being debated. It’s an agreed to fact.

An overriding positive outlook is replacing a “We Are All Doomed” attitude.

Unexpected rapid changes vs. decades of slow motion.

Action oriented [mindset] vs. talk, talk, talk.

Many practical solutions that are shovel ready.

Message is being heard and promoted by investors and business. Capital is rapidly moving to renewables and other solutions.

Action steps

What should people be doing to effect change?