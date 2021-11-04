Outside adds 12th and 13th companies to its organization

BOULDER — Outside Inc., through its Outside Interactive Inc. division, continues to add companies to its stable of active lifestyle publications and services.

The Boulder-based company has acquired two additional companies, ROAM Media and Inkwell Media. ROAM is a source for outdoor education and adventure-with-a-purpose; Inkwell is a marketing agency.

According to a press statement, the deals expand the company’s portfolio of “educational resources and influencer engagement.” The acquisitions are Outside’s 12th and 13th since 2020.

“Outside’s members are used to quality content and resources that help them get outdoors and experience the wellness benefits of nature,” Robin Thurston, CEO of Outside, said in the press statement. “The addition of ROAM Media and Inkwell Media are key to continuing our commitment of providing best-in-class content, while inspiring users to do the activities they love, more often, and with greater knowledge and enjoyment.”

Founded in 2017, ROAM provides a catalog of online classes taught by climbers, skiers, snowboarders, surfers, filmmakers, photographers, and mind and body experts. Membership also includes podcasts, exclusive access to community events with the instructors and mini documentaries from ROAM Studios. These benefits will be rolled into Outside+, Outside’s subscription, in the coming months, the statement said. Existing ROAM members will soon gain access to Outside+.

Inkwell Media, a marketing agency founded in 2014, will support Outside’s internal social media and creator strategy. The statement said that Inkwell will help Outside’s brand awareness and increase Outside+ memberships.

“Like Outside, we believe in the power of outdoor fun and adventure,” said Christopher Jerard, founder and CEO of ROAM Media and Inkwell Media. “After spending time with Robin, I knew this is where ROAM and Inkwell belong. The idea when we started these companies, independently, was to marry authentic adventure storytelling and community with modern media platforms and technology. Outside’s portfolio of brands has a legacy of storytelling that is unmatched. Robin’s experience in technology, coupled with a deep commitment to the outdoors and building community, is something special.”

The ROAM and Inkwell teams, 17 people total, will join Outside and continue to be based in Boulder. Jerard will assume the role of vice president, Creator Network, Audience Engagement & Learning of Outside.

