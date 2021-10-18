Grand Junction program helps senior homeless women find success

A program in Grand Junction called Golden Girls has helped senior women who were homeless find housing and stability, Colorado Public Radio reports.

The program, run by the Joseph Center, provides the women with temporary housing while they find permanent accommodations.