Home » Industry News » Nonprofits



Lodge at Greeley Senior Living participates in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By  — 

GREELEY — The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living, a 55+ community, participated in Weld County’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The event, which began at 9 a.m. in downtown’s Lincoln Park, raised  money for the Alzheimer’s Association’s research efforts to discover methods of treatment and prevention for Alzheimer’s and other dementias. 

Seven Lodge at Greeley team members walked under the team name “The Lodge Entourage.”


 