New format determined for Greeley holiday season

GREELEY — Greeley’s annual Greeley Lights Night Parade to mark the holiday season will change this year to a new format.

The Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce will, instead of the parade, conduct a Holiday Lane Drive event at Island Grove Regional Park. Meanwhile other Greeley organizations will join forces to conduct a Downtown Winterfest celebration.

Greeley Downtown Winterfest will be organized by Greeley Downtown Development Authority, city of Greeley, Greeley Creative District, High Plains Library District, Colorado Model Railroad Museum and the Greeley Chamber. It will include Small Business Saturday, maker’s workshops and a lighting ceremony. Scheduled are:

Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 — Special deals for the holidays and a Light Up Lincoln event to light holiday lights downtown and at Lincoln Park.

Holiday Lane Drive on Dec. 2 — A drive-through holiday experience at Island Grove for the whole family.

Maker’s Workshops on Dec. 9 — Creative demonstrations, free workshops, a visit from Santa Claus .

Additional information can be found at the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce.