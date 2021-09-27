Extract Labs sets up shop in new Lafayette HQ

LAFAYETTE — Extract Labs Inc., a CBD extraction company and product maker, has purchased and moved into a new, larger headquarters in Lafayette.
The company moved this month from Boulder to a 28,450-square-foot facility at 1399 Horizon Ave. that’s 15,000 square feet larger than Extract Labs’ previous home.
“As a growing leader in the full-service hemp industry, we are thrilled to share Extract Labs’ new space, which is equipped to support our increased customer demands,” Extract Labs CEO Craig Henderson said in a prepared statement. “The new office will power the company to fulfill our ambitious growth plans while continuing to produce top-of-the-line products for our existing consumers.”
Extract Labs, through holding company 1399 Horizon LLC, bought the Horizon Avenue property this month for $5.4 million from Thomas Hanchin and David Videon, Boulder County real estate records show. The entity 1399 Horizon LLC is registered to the Arvada address of Henderson.
The new headquarters for Extract Labs, which employs about 50 workers, is a single story flex space built in 2004.
Property records show the Horizon Avenue land last sold for $285,000 in 2003, prior to the construction of the building.
“The new state-of-the-art facility will streamline the company’s fully in-house processes, improve upon employee safety measures, and provide more possibilities to experiment with new products and formulations,” Extract said. “Plus, there’s a basketball court.”
