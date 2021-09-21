Home » Today's News



Xcel requests rate increase, cites low gas supply, growing demand

By  — 

DENVER — Monthly bills for typical Xcel Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: XEL) residential natural gas customers in Colorado are expected to go up an average of $11.22, a 14.38% jump, starting Oct. 1 if state regulators sign off the utility’s rate increase request, according to the Denver Post.

The Mile High City’s newspaper reported that residential electric bills for Xcel customers are expected to increase $1.91 a month, up 2.69%, while typical bills for small businesses will rise $2.96 a month, or 2.58%.

