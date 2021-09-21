Xcel requests rate increase, cites low gas supply, growing demand

DENVER — Monthly bills for typical Xcel Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: XEL) residential natural gas customers in Colorado are expected to go up an average of $11.22, a 14.38% jump, starting Oct. 1 if state regulators sign off the utility’s rate increase request, according to the Denver Post.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

The Mile High City’s newspaper reported that residential electric bills for Xcel customers are expected to increase $1.91 a month, up 2.69%, while typical bills for small businesses will rise $2.96 a month, or 2.58%.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC