Boulder Valley, NoCo hotel occupancy rates exceed state averages in August

Hotels throughout much of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado outperformed the state as a whole in occupancy during the month of August.

Statewide, the hotel occupancy rate was 69.3% in August with an average daily rate of $178.13, compared with August of 2020 of 44.8% occupancy and $141.13 average rate.

Estes Park, at the peak of its summer tourism season in August, led the region in occupancy and almost led in average daily rate with 76.5% and $227.65, respectively.

That was followed by Boulderm with a 75.8% occupancy and a daily rate of $232.46.

Greeley was close behind with an occupancy of 75.6% but a much lower daily rate of $107.80.

Other communities, in descending order:

Loveland — 71.6% occupancy, $142.01 daily rate.

Fort Collins — 70.1% occupancy and $157.32 daily rate.

U.S. Highway 36 corridor — 68.1% occupancy and $144.35 daily rate.

Longmont — 63.1% occupancy rate and $141.30 average daily rate.

Leading the state was Durango, with an occupancy rate of 89.7% and an average daily rate of $186.26.