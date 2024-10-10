Premier Members Credit Union plans merger with Wichita’s Meritrust CU

BROOMFIELD — Premier Members Credit Union, based in Broomfield, is planning a merger with Wichita, Kansas-headquartered Meritrust Credit Union.

The deal, which the parties hope to consummate early next year, is expected to result in a combined organization with about 200,000 members, 33 branches, 650 employees and nearly $4 billion in total assets, PMCU CEO Carlos Pacheco confirmed to BizWest.

“Both boards of directors have already approved a merger agreement, so we’re making our way through the regulatory approval and the membership approval on the Meritrust side — we’re targeting March of 2025,” Pacheco said. “… We’re both strong organizations, well capitalized, no issues. We are confident that there won’t be any hurdles on the horizon from a regulatory standpoint on either the state or federal level.”

PMCU plans to retain its Colorado credit union charter, but rename the organization on the charter level Meritrust Credit Union. PMCU’s Colorado branches will keep their Premier Members branding.

“We’re going to preserve both brands in their respective markets,” said Pacheco, who will serve as co-CEO of the combined organization alongside Meritrust’s current CEO James Nastars. “… Our brand doesn’t mean a lot in Kansas and their brand doesn’t mean a whole lot out here.”

The combined organization will retain administrative offices in both Witicha and Broomfield.

“We’re definitely committed to nobody losing employment,” Pacheco said.

Through conversations over the past year, leadership at Meritrust and PMCU decided that the pair were “complementary organizations,” neither of which “want to be bound or restricted by state lines,” Pacheco said.

Premier has Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado branches in Boulder, Broomfield, Erie, Estes Park, Firestone, Gunbarrel, Longmont, Louisville and Westminster.

“We’ve grown with a few (new) branches over the last few years, and we intend to keep doing that in the markets that make sense in Colorado and they intend to keep doing that … in Kansas,” Pacheco said.

