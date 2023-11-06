Wineries recognized in 2023 statewide competition

A total of 286 wines were evaluated as part of the 2023 competition. Courtesy Wine Industry Development Board.

Wineries in Estes Park and Boulder were among multiple state wineries recognized at Colorado Uncorked, a statewide competition in the state’s wine industry.

The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board, which is part of the state Department of Agriculture, conducts the contest.

Best of Show was earned by Alfred Eames Cellars for its 2019 Carmena, which is made from the Carmine grape — a cross between Cabernet Sauvignon and Carignane, which is then crossed again with Merlot. Alfred Eames Cellars is located near Paonia.

“From Palisade to Colorado Springs, Colorado is home to amazing wineries. The Governor’s Cup is a unique tradition to celebrate Colorado’s award-winning wineries and highlight ways to shop Colorado Proud,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a written statement.

The Governor’s Cup is an annual competition; this year’s competition included 286 wine submissions from 48 Colorado wine and mead producers. The competition was judged by a panel of 15 wine industry members.

The 12 winning wines become part of the 2023 Governor’s Cup Collection: wines designated to reflect the high quality of the Colorado wine industry. The wines will used in the coming year to represent Colorado at marketing opportunities in the state, across the country, and around the world.

Snowy Peaks Winery of Estes Park and BookCliff Vineyards of Boulder were among those recognized.

The full list:

Alfred Eames Cellars (Paonia) – 2019 Carmena.

Balistreri Vineyards (Denver) – 2022 Syrah.

BookCliff Vineyards (Boulder) – 2022 Syrah.

Dragon Meadery (Aurora) – Red Apple Cyser.

Restoration Vineyards (Palisade) – 2022 Sauvignon Blanc.

Sauvage Spectrum (Palisade) – 2022 Teroldego.

Sauvage Spectrum (Palisade) – 2022 Malbec.

Snowy Peaks Winery (Estes Park) – 2019 Élevé (Syrah/Petite Sirah/Mourvedre).

Snowy Peaks Winery (Estes Park) – 2022 Muscat Blanc.

The Peachfork (Palisade) – Pear Apple.

The Storm Cellar (Hotchkiss) – 2022 Albariño.

The Storm Cellar (Hotchkiss) – NV Gewürztraminer.



Wine industry judges select the top wines made in Colorado. Courtesy Wine Industry Development Board.