Hotel in Estes Park returns to original branding

ESTES PARK — A hotel in Estes Park that opened 52 years ago as a Holiday Inn is a Holiday Inn again.

The hotel at 101 S. St. Vrain Ave., which opened in 1972 as a 103-unit Holiday Inn, underwent several expansions, facelifts and name changes over the years, becoming Rocky Mountain Park Inn around 20 years ago and the Ridgeline Hotel Estes Park in 2017.

The hotel officially returned to being a Holiday Inn on Tuesday, and a branded blanket has been draped over the Ridgeline sign until a new one can be added.

The latest name change, made official Tuesday, comes as the hotel affiliates for reservations and rewards programs with the InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG), a multinational corporation based in Windsor, Berkshire, England that manages more than 6,000 hotels under 19 brands, including Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express as well as Staybridge Suites, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton hotels, Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts, Candlewood Suites and more.

However, the Estes Park hotel remains owned by Delaware North Cos., based in Buffalo, New York. No change in management or employees is expected at the hotel, which added a conference center in 1989. The hotel has 147 rooms, an enclosed pool and the Latitude 105 Alehouse.