Contractor sues CDOT over issues with I-25 expansion

DENVER — A highway contractor has sued the Colorado Department of Transportation for damages resulting from delays in reconstruction of Interstate 25.

Sponsored Content Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business

BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley. Read More

Hamon Infrastructure Inc., a Denver contractor, alleged in its suit filed Sept. 8 that CDOT breached its $56 million contract. The contract was for widening sections of northbound and southbound I-25 and some bridges; installing drainage; and building median barriers, lighting and landscaping, as well as on- and off-ramps.

The contract was awarded in March 2016.

The company alleged that delays were “chargeable to CDOT,” including untimely relocation of utilities, changes in the project engineer’s plans and other factors that disrupted the more than 2,000 activities on Hamon’s work schedule.

Some of the delays affected work in Segment 6, which includes the highway and related infrastructure near I-25 and the E-470 intersection, the suit said.

As a result of the delays, the suit said, Hamon was unable to complete the work by contract deadline, which resulted in CDOT charging late fees for 84 days of delay. CDOT also failed to pay a termination fee and deleted about 20% of the original scope of work in the contract, the suit alleged.

The suit seeks damages to be determined at trial.

Matt Inzeo, communications director for CDOT, said the agency would not have a comment on the merits of the case. “As this is an ongoing matter, all CDOT statements and responses will be made through the legal process,” he said in an email.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC