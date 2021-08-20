S&W 2021 revenues increase from prior year

LONGMONT — S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) reported revenue of $84 million for its just-completed 2021 fiscal year ended June 30, up 5.5% from $79.6 million for the prior year.

The Longmont-based producer of crop seeds reported unaudited preliminary financial results in a press release Aug. 19.

S&W said that it expects gross profit margins to be approximately 16.3% for fiscal 2021, with an estimated impact of approximately $1.5 million from increased shipping and transportation costs. Adjusted EBITDA — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — for fiscal 2021 is expected to be negative $13 million to $13.2 million.

S&W said that supply-chain and transportation constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the company’s ability to ship its products.

“Similar to many other companies that rely upon international marine shipping, we encountered challenges toward the end of our fiscal year in shipping product to customers who had placed orders with an intent of accepting product prior to June 30, 2021,” Mark Wong, president & CEO of S&W Seed, said in a prepared statement. “As a result of these logistical and other operational challenges encountered throughout the fourth quarter and fiscal year as a whole, we have made several changes, including price increases and modification of our freight and transportation terms, to limit the impact of these challenges going forward.”

S&W said that approximately $5 million of revenue that it expected to recognize in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 instead is expected to be recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

S&W’s stock closed down 10.6% Friday, losing 32 cents to end at $2.70 per share.

