Boulder iQ adds exec from accelerator participant to board

BOULDER — An executive from CardioScout Innovations Inc., the first participant in Boulder iQ’s 2021 Boulder Medical Device Accelerator, has been added to Boulder iQ’s board of directors.

Larry Blankenship, CardioScout’s chief operating officer, has more than 30 years of experience in product development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, strategic management and funding, according to a Boulder iQ news release.

Boulder iQ, a trade name registered to Boulder BioMed LLC, is a medical and industrial device consulting and contract manufacturing firm.

The Boulder Medical Device Accelerator, launched in 2019, provides investment funding and support for medical-device startups.

As a member of the accelerator, CardioScout will receive an equity investment of $10,000 to use on product development services with Boulder iQ, as well as office and laboratory space within Boulder iQ’s 11,000-square-foot facility, according to a March news release from the company. .

