The List: Architecture list lacks familiar name

BizWest’s latest list of the largest architecture firms in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado is missing a familiar name: OZ Architecture closed its Boulder office last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, consolidating to Denver.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

OZ had long maintained a Boulder office, and one of its founders contributed to the design of the iconic Pearl Street Mall. But the company no longer operates at 2206 Pearl St., bringing to an end its position as one of the region’s largest architecture firms.

The updated list is available at BizWest’s new DataBank site, an online presentation of the publication’s lists and directories. Visitors can search specific directories, such as the Book of Lists, Blueprints, BizWest’s medical directories and Biz Local, a new directory, sponsored by Gaia, of locally owned businesses.

Topping the architecture list this year is Boulder Associates Architects in Boulder, with 28 architects, followed by RB+B Architects Inc. of Fort Collins, with 15. Coming next with 10 architects each are Animal Arts Design Studios in Boulder and VFLA Architecture + Interiors of Fort Collins. Sopher Sparn Architects LLC of Boulder rounded out the Top 5, with eight architects.

The DataBank site includes a snapshot of the list, with the Top 5 ranking, as well as links to data on all companies on the list and a map of featured companies.