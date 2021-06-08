Former Mercedes Benz CEO Steve Cannon to address Business Forum

Former Mercedes Benz USA president and CEO Steve Cannon — now the top exec at AMB Sports & Entertainment — will share his insights on leadership and building a culture of excellence at the BizWest Business Forum June 9.

Steve Cannon

The webcast, hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, will broadcast at 11 a.m., June 9. Registration is free.

Cannon, among the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2019 Most Admired CEOs, serves as the CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, assuming the day-to-day leadership of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons Football Club, United Soccer Properties and PGA TOUR Superstore. AMBSE serves as a for-profit holding group under the Arthur M. Blank Family of Businesses. Prior to joining AMBSE in 2016, Cannon served as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA and was responsible for leading operations that generated record sales with annual revenues exceeding $20 billion.

Cannon has led the evolution of Mercedes-Benz Stadium since its doors opened in August 2017. Home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, MBS has hosted a record-setting number of large sports and entertainment events, including Super Bowl LIII in 2019 and the College Football Playoff Championship game in 2018. Under Cannon’s leadership, MBS was the first professional sports stadium in North America to achieve LEED Platinum Certification by the United States Green Building Council and MBS Food & Beverage Experience was honored as Sports Breakthrough of the Year 2018 by Sports Business Journal for its record-breaking, affordable fanfare pricing.

Cannon graduated with honors from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1986 and served as a first lieutenant in West Germany during the fall of the Iron Curtain. During his time in the Army he also served five years as an artillery officer. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame named Cannon, a two-time lettered wrestler at West Point, the 2019 Outstanding American, an honor given to leaders who have used the disciplines of wrestling to launch distinguished careers in other walks of life.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a line-up of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, with Gordon interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizWest and is sponsored by Ehrlich Toyota. Registration is free; sign up here.