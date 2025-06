BOULDER — Sparkle Grooming Corp., an Arizona-based franchisor of pet grooming businesses, is opening a Boulder location in the fourth quarter of this year.

Leonard Arellano, a franchisee with The Joint Chiropractic, and Krysi Henry, whose background is in human resources, will own and operate the franchise location, Sparkle said in a news release.

The company has not specified where the Sparkle Boulder will be located.

