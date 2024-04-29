Kitchen Guard plans Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado expansion with franchise deal

Kitchen Guard founder Nathan Leathers and Kitchen Guard of Denver-Boulder owner Ryan Kleve. Courtesy Kitchen Guard.

DENVER — Kitchen Guard, a California-headquartered franchisor of commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning businesses, is expanding into the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado markets.

Ryan Kleve, owner of Kitchen Guard of Denver-Boulder, which, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, is a trade named recently registered by Kleve’s Penguin Enterprises LLC, inked a multi-unit franchising deal that allows him to open Kitchen Guard outposts throughout the Denver area, as well as the Boulder and Greeley markets.

The first locations are expected to be up operational by the third quarter of this year.

“What intrigued me most about (it) was its recurring revenue model, the fact that it is a required service for all restaurants and any facility with a commercial kitchen,” Kleve said in a prepared statement. “To be a part of a company on the ground floor and build something special is also really appealing.”