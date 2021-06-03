Banner will move its hospice memorial garden to new location

GREELEY — Banner Hospice of Northern Colorado will move its Memorial Garden to a new site this summer to provide a more peaceful setting for families to honor their loved ones.

The Memorial Garden has been located off 11th Street Road in east Greeley adjacent to the former offices of Banner Hospice. When the hospice office moved, Banner leaders considered their options.

“It was there for more than 20 years. When we decided to leave the 11th Street Road building, we were mindful of the garden. We wanted to give it the right location,” said Lisa Rigg, service director for Banner Hospice.

The new location is being developed at Banner’s Summit View Medical Commons at 71st Avenue and 20th Streets in west Greeley.

Julie Miller, bereavement coordinator, has been contacting family members who placed memorials in the garden including rose bushes, benches and flagstones. Those items are being moved and will be preserved over time.

Banner Hospice will host a dedication of the garden this summer when the rose bushes are blooming and other plants are established in their new home.

Banner acquired operations in 2019, but prior to that families donated to the memorial garden. Miller has been researching records to try to reach families who donated to the garden from previous years. She estimates that about 70% of the 130 families she wants to reach have been contacted. Miller is hopeful community members can spread the word and people who are interested can call her at 970-939-6481 to be invited to the dedication.

