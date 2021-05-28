Design firm Viget moving to Walnut Street in Boulder

BOULDER — Viget Labs LLC is moving its Boulder offices from its longtime location on Broadway to a new office two blocks southwest.

CEO Brian Williams told BizWest that the agency will move from 1915 Broadway to the third floor of 1002 Walnut St., and intend to start bringing local staff into the office in early to mid-June.

The firm opened its Boulder location in 2010, and has approximately a dozen employees in the area out of its total headcount of about 80. Williams said the firm plans to hire additional staff to bring the new office’s headcount to 25 within the next two to three years.

Williams said the new property amounts to 4,948 square feet, a jump of about 1,000 square feet from the previous location. He also said the company paid $3.1 million for the property, or approximately $621 per square foot.

“We expect to be in the space for a long time, so it provides stability for our agency in addition to being a sound investment,” he said.

Viget is based in Washington, D.C., and has additional satellite offices in Durham, North Carolina, and Chattanooga, Tennessee. It primarily focuses on design and branding work for websites and digital services, and counts nonprofits such as the Human Rights Campaign and the World Wildlife Fund among its client roster, along with for-profit entities such as ESPN and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS).

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC