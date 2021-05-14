Judge dismisses finder’s fee complaint against Greeley’s Xiant Technologies

GREELEY — A federal judge dismissed a Tennessee man’s lawsuit against Greeley-based Xiant Technologies Inc. over allegedly not being paid for his efforts to find the company investors.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

In a judgment filed late last month, U.S. District Court Judge William Martinez said Wilson isn’t eligible for the commission he claims because he isn’t a registered stockbroker or financial adviser.

Wilson sued Xiant in the summer of 2019, claiming that the company tried to limit his compensation for supposedly arranging a meeting between it and a large egg producer that led to a $4.2 million investment.

Xiant produces lighting systems for indoor planting and eliciting hormone responses in farm animals to spur growth rates while reducing feed input.

In its rebuttals and in a motion to dismiss ahead of trial, the company said it never entered into a formal agreement with Wilson, and any supplying deals that Wilson could have garnered commissions from are exempt because they haven’t been formally entered into.

The listed attorney for Wilson did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning. Xiant declined to comment.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC