Judge dismisses finder’s fee complaint against Greeley’s Xiant Technologies

GREELEY — A federal judge dismissed a Tennessee man’s lawsuit against Greeley-based Xiant Technologies Inc. over allegedly not being paid for his efforts to find the company investors.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
In a judgment filed late last month, U.S. District Court Judge William Martinez said Wilson isn’t eligible for the commission he claims because he isn’t a registered stockbroker or financial adviser.
Wilson sued Xiant in the summer of 2019, claiming that the company tried to limit his compensation for supposedly arranging a meeting between it and a large egg producer that led to a $4.2 million investment.
Xiant produces lighting systems for indoor planting and eliciting hormone responses in farm animals to spur growth rates while reducing feed input.
In its rebuttals and in a motion to dismiss ahead of trial, the company said it never entered into a formal agreement with Wilson, and any supplying deals that Wilson could have garnered commissions from are exempt because they haven’t been formally entered into.
The listed attorney for Wilson did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning. Xiant declined to comment.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY — A federal judge dismissed a Tennessee man’s lawsuit against Greeley-based Xiant Technologies Inc. over allegedly not being paid for his efforts to find the company investors.
In a judgment filed late last month, U.S. District Court Judge William Martinez said Wilson isn’t eligible for the commission he claims because he isn’t a registered stockbroker or financial adviser.
Wilson sued Xiant in the summer of 2019, claiming that the company tried to limit his compensation for supposedly arranging a meeting between it and a large egg producer that led to a $4.2 million investment.
Xiant produces lighting systems for indoor planting and eliciting hormone responses in farm animals to spur growth rates while reducing feed input.
In its rebuttals and in a motion to dismiss ahead of trial, the company said it never entered into a formal agreement with Wilson, and any supplying deals that Wilson could have garnered commissions from are exempt because they haven’t been formally entered into.
The listed attorney for Wilson did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning. Xiant declined to comment.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.