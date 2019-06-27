Tennessee man sues Xiant Technologies over finder’s fee

GREELEY — A Tennessee man is suing Xiant Technologies Inc. for allegedly not paying him a finder’s fee he arranged on a major investment.
John Wilson, the plaintiff and a financial commentator, claims Xiant chief operating officer Jason Suntych requested advice from him in August 2017 on finding larger companies to sponsor large-scale trials of Xiant’s technology or for general funding opportunities, according to the complaint.
Sponsored Content
New guidance on Colorado Sales Tax Laws
Since the Supreme Court’s decision in the South Dakota v Wayfair case was handed down in June, 2018; businesses both in and out of Colorado have questioned how Colorado sales tax laws will change. With the passing of HB19-1240, effective June 1, 2019, we finally have our answer.
Xiant, based in Greeley, produces lighting systems for indoor planting and eliciting hormone responses in farm animals to spur growth rates while reducing feed input.
Wilson claims he arranged a meeting in September 2017 between Xiant and Cal-Maine Inc., the country’s largest egg producer. Within the year, Cal-Maine would invest $9 million into Xiant.
Wilson claims Xiant tried to limit his compensation to $25,000 with a new contract after it agreed to terms with Cal-Maine despite originally making a verbal agreement on a 5 percent commission, and that the company failed to respond to his demands for payment.
Wilson originally filed suit in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Tennessee last October, but the case was transferred to Colorado on Wednesday due to jurisdictional issues. He is asking for $550,000 for his finder’s fee, along with $1 million in punitive damages.
Xiant and the company’s listed attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.
GREELEY — A Tennessee man is suing Xiant Technologies Inc. for allegedly not paying him a finder’s fee he arranged on a major investment.
John Wilson, the plaintiff and a financial commentator, claims Xiant chief operating officer Jason Suntych requested advice from him in August 2017 on finding larger companies to sponsor large-scale trials of Xiant’s technology or for general funding opportunities, according to the complaint.
Sponsored Content
Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners
Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash.
Xiant, based in Greeley, produces lighting systems for indoor planting and eliciting hormone responses in farm animals to spur growth rates while reducing feed input.
Wilson claims he arranged a meeting in September 2017 between Xiant and Cal-Maine Inc., the country’s largest egg producer. Within the year, Cal-Maine would invest $9 million into Xiant.
Wilson claims Xiant tried to limit his compensation to $25,000 with a new contract after it agreed to terms with Cal-Maine despite originally making a verbal agreement on a 5 percent commission, and that the company failed to respond to his demands for payment.
Wilson originally filed suit in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Tennessee last October, but the case was transferred to Colorado on Wednesday due to jurisdictional issues. He is asking for $550,000 for his finder’s fee, along with $1 million in punitive damages.
Xiant and the company’s listed attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.
…