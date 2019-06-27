Tennessee man sues Xiant Technologies over finder’s fee

GREELEY — A Tennessee man is suing Xiant Technologies Inc. for allegedly not paying him a finder’s fee he arranged on a major investment.

John Wilson, the plaintiff and a financial commentator, claims Xiant chief operating officer Jason Suntych requested advice from him in August 2017 on finding larger companies to sponsor large-scale trials of Xiant’s technology or for general funding opportunities, according to the complaint.

Sponsored Content

New guidance on Colorado Sales Tax Laws

Since the Supreme Court’s decision in the South Dakota v Wayfair case was handed down in June, 2018; businesses both in and out of Colorado have questioned how Colorado sales tax laws will change. With the passing of HB19-1240, effective June 1, 2019, we finally have our answer. Read More ACM sponsored content - June 2019

Xiant, based in Greeley, produces lighting systems for indoor planting and eliciting hormone responses in farm animals to spur growth rates while reducing feed input.

Wilson claims he arranged a meeting in September 2017 between Xiant and Cal-Maine Inc., the country’s largest egg producer. Within the year, Cal-Maine would invest $9 million into Xiant.

Wilson claims Xiant tried to limit his compensation to $25,000 with a new contract after it agreed to terms with Cal-Maine despite originally making a verbal agreement on a 5 percent commission, and that the company failed to respond to his demands for payment.

Wilson originally filed suit in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Tennessee last October, but the case was transferred to Colorado on Wednesday due to jurisdictional issues. He is asking for $550,000 for his finder’s fee, along with $1 million in punitive damages.

Xiant and the company’s listed attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.