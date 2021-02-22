Budweiser Events Center plans $420K in renovations prior to reopening

LOVELAND — When guests are finally able to return to concerts and games at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch in Loveland, they’ll be treated to $420,000 in renovations including a new sound system, NHL quality acrylic hockey glass and a new rail system that will mitigate the force of player impact, according to a news release from the venue.
The new $300,000 sound system design “will focus on even coverage over the audience listening area and will feature the addition of subwoofer arrays for added impact to the audio system,” the release said. “The previous sound system was installed during initial building construction more than 16 years ago and had limits in listener range, quality, and capability.”
The Colorado Eagles, which call the Budweiser Events Center home, will have their first home game this Wednesday but the venue has not yet determined when it will be allowed to host fans.
Last year “wasn’t what any of us were anticipating, but by remaining productive, we’re ecstatic we’ll be able to re-open to our community with a higher caliber venue,” The Ranch campus director Chris Ashby said in the release.
