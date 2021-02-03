Multiple businesses recognized in Boulder Chamber’s Celebration of Leadership awards

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has released the award winners for its 2021 Celebration of Leadership, an event that honors business leaders who have demonstrated a significant positive impact on the Boulder-area economy and community.
The 2021 honorees are:
- Virginia Patterson Business of the Year: Jill and Eric Skokan, Black Cat.
- Innovative Business of the Year: David Cohen and David Brown, Techstars.
- Rising Star Award: Katrina Miller, Blackat Productions.
- Startup of the Year: Aaron Clark, Equity Solutions.
- Franny Reich Lifetime Achievement Award: Peter Salas, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County.
Special COVID-19 Impact Awards:
- Boulder County Public Health Response Network (Avista Adventist Hospital, Boulder Community Health, Boulder Community Health Foundation, Boulder County Public Health, Longmont United Hospital, SCL Health, UC Health).
- The Boulder Chamber’s partners in the Boulder Business Response and Recovery Alliance (Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau, Boulder County, Boulder Small Business Development Center, Community Foundation Boulder County, city of Boulder, Downtown Boulder Partnership, and the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County).
The Celebration of Leadership will be presented via livestream March 9.
“If there is a theme to this year’s Celebration of Leadership, it’s ‘Innovation and Collaboration,’” Boulder Chamber John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “Every one of our award winners had to innovate to overcome challenges in building their organization’s success, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. And we know that Boulder’s business environment is uniquely collaborative, a quality that each of our honorees embody in their work and civic contributions.”
