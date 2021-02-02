New Hope promotes new SVP to head business ops

BOULDER — New Hope Network, the Boulder-based organizer of the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, California, and Expo East in Philadelphia, has promoted natural-products media veteran and food brand co-founder Carlotta Mast to a senior vice president position where she will “look after all aspects of New Hope Network, including Natural Products Expo,” according to a company news release.

Mast takes over the SVP position after the departure of Fred Linder in December 2020 and the impending retirement of Scott Owen, the release said.

New Hope’s new senior VP formerly served as head of content and insights for New Hope’s parent company Informa Markets PLC’s health and nutrition group and co-founded a paleo-snack company called Wholly Bites, which was sold to 1908 Brands Inc. in 2016.

“Finding the natural and organic products industry and New Hope Network was like finding my home, and I’m honored to be leading this organization alongside a passionate and talented team,” Mast said in the release. “We have a strong foundation off of which to build while also evolving our business to meet the changing needs of the industry, all with an eye toward our mission of bringing more health to more people and supporting the natural and organic community to drive positive change for people and planet.”