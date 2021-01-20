Triple Crown loses contract with Steamboat Springs

FORT COLLINS — International sports-tournament promoter Triple Crown Sports Inc., based in Fort Collins, has lost its contract with Steamboat Springs, a community where it has operated since 1983.
The Steamboat Springs City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to deny a contract to Triple Crown, even after approving the contract on first reading Dec. 15 on a 5-2 vote.
Representatives from Triple Crown did not return BizWest’s calls seeking comment on the decision.
Several members of the Steamboat council expressed dissatisfaction with the impact of Triple Crown on the community. Prior to the pandemic, the company promoted multiple youth and adult tournaments in the town. Those tournaments saw as many as 220 teams for a single event.
Public speakers and council members expressed concerns about the community being overrun by unruly participants.
The city, in response to those concerns, throttled back the permitted numbers of tournaments and participants. The proposed contract would have limited the number of tournaments to five and the number of teams to 70.
Despite support from the chamber of commerce and some council members, who said that local businesses suffering from pandemic closures need the potential traffic, the majority of the council determined that it would sever its relationship. Triple Crown still may apply to use city facilities in the same manner as any other profit or nonprofit group.
Dave and Annette King formed Triple Crown in 1982 in response to a bad experience at a tournament, according to the company’s history on its website. In 1983, it added Steamboat Springs to its venues. It now promotes basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and lacrosse tournaments and camps around the country and in multiple countries around the world.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — International sports-tournament promoter Triple Crown Sports Inc., based in Fort Collins, has lost its contract with Steamboat Springs, a community where it has operated since 1983.
The Steamboat Springs City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to deny a contract to Triple Crown, even after approving the contract on first reading Dec. 15 on a 5-2 vote.
Representatives from Triple Crown did not return BizWest’s calls seeking comment on the decision.
Several members of the Steamboat council expressed dissatisfaction with the impact of Triple Crown on the community. Prior to the pandemic, the company promoted multiple youth and adult tournaments in the town. Those tournaments saw as many as 220 teams for a single event.
Public speakers and council members expressed concerns about the community being overrun by unruly participants.
The city, in response to those concerns, throttled back the permitted numbers of tournaments and participants. The proposed contract would have limited the number of tournaments to five and the number of teams to 70.
Despite support from the chamber of commerce and some council members, who said that local businesses suffering from pandemic closures need the potential traffic, the majority of the council determined that it would sever its relationship. Triple Crown still may apply to use city facilities in the same manner as any other profit or nonprofit group.
Dave and Annette King formed Triple Crown in 1982 in response to a bad experience at a tournament, according to the company’s history on its website. In 1983, it added Steamboat Springs to its…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.