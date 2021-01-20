PE giant Gores Group files for another SPAC in Boulder, seeks to raise $400M

BOULDER — Prominent private-equity group The Gores Group is launching another special purpose acquisition company out of Boulder, a week after it closed a $345 million raise on a separate initial public offering.
The Los Angeles-based group is seeking to combine the investment vehicle with a company in the consumer products or services industry, according to filings made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday. The SPAC is trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GMIIU” as of this morning, and it is incorporated in Boulder.
SPACs are shell companies that are listed on public exchanges and are later acquired by companies looking to go public outside of the normal procedures of an initial public offering. They do not require the private company to release an S-1 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with financial data.
The tactic is increasing in popularity at the local level. Electric-vehicle maker Lightning eMotors Inc. is in the middle of going public on the New York Stock Exchange using a SPAC, hoping to add $270 million in cash to the company’s books upon close.
Crucible Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CRU.U), a Boulder-based SPAC backed by Foundry Group partner Brad Feld, raised just more than $265.92 million upon the close of its initial public offering in recent weeks. That SPAC is expected to be acquired by a cloud-base software company seeking to go public.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Prominent private-equity group The Gores Group is launching another special purpose acquisition company out of Boulder, a week after it closed a $345 million raise on a separate initial public offering.
The Los Angeles-based group is seeking to combine the investment vehicle with a company in the consumer products or services industry, according to filings made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday. The SPAC is trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GMIIU” as of this morning, and it is incorporated in Boulder.
SPACs are shell companies that are listed on public exchanges and are later acquired by companies looking to go public outside of the normal procedures of an initial public offering. They do not require the private company to release an S-1 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with financial data.
The tactic is increasing in popularity at the local level. Electric-vehicle maker Lightning eMotors Inc. is in the middle of going public on the New York Stock Exchange using a SPAC, hoping to add $270 million in cash to the company’s books upon close.
Crucible Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CRU.U), a Boulder-based SPAC backed by Foundry Group partner Brad Feld, raised just more than $265.92 million upon the close of its initial public offering in recent weeks. That SPAC is expected to be acquired by a cloud-base software company seeking to go public.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.