Raytheon completes acquisition of Blue Canyon Technologies

LAFAYETTE — Global aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) has completed its acquisition of Lafayette-based Blue Canyon Technologies LLC, a small-satellite manufacturer.
The deal, first announced in November, brings Blue Canyon under Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a business unit of Arlington, Virginia-based Raytheon.
“Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies customers need to succeed,” George Stafford, president and CEO of Blue Canyon, said in a press release. “Joining this team will enable our innovative small-satellite solutions to continue to transform the space industry and drive our customers’ success.”
Blue Canyon specializes in development of small satellites, which help lower the barriers of space entry. Its products include nanosatellites, microsatellites, ESPA-class satellites and related technologies. ESPA refers to the Evolved Secondary Payload Adapter, which allows multiple payloads to be launched via the same spacecraft.
The company is building more than 90 spacecraft for government, commercial and academic missions. The company was founded in Boulder in 2008 and has grown to about 200 employees.
Blue Canyon last year moved its headquarters and production to an 80,132-square-foot facility to Lafayette. Blue Canyon will continue to operate its facilities in Boulder and Lafayette, the company said.
Raytheon provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide and reported $14 billion in pro forma revenue in 2019. The company has 35,700 employees.
