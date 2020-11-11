Raytheon inks agreement to buy Blue Canyon Technologies

LAFAYETTE — Defense contracting giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) has agreed to acquire Boulder-born small-satellite maker Blue Canyon Technologies Inc.

When the deal — terms of which were not disclosed — closes as anticipated in early 2021, BCT will be rolled into the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business unit.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with additional operations in Texas and California. Raytheon spokesman declined to provide additional information or answer a question specific to the firm’s future in Boulder County, but a BCT news release said the firm “will continue to serve its customer base under the current business name and brand from their Boulder and Lafayette, Colorado facilities.”

Jefferies LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Blue Canyon Technologies and King & Spalding LLP and Hutchinson Black and Cook, LLC served as legal advisors in connection with the transaction, the release said.

“The space market is rapidly expanding and our customers need comprehensive solutions faster than ever before,” Raytheon Intelligence & Space president Roy Azevedo said in a prepared statement. “What makes Blue Canyon Technologies the right fit for our business is its agile, innovative culture and expertise in small satellite systems and technologies. This acquisition enables us to deliver a broader range of solutions to support our customers’ space missions – from sensing subsystems to mission systems integration and from launch and range support to on-orbit operations.”

Founded in 2008 with a boost from a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the U.S. Air Force, Blue Canyon has been a rising star on Boulder’s aerospace scene. Last year, company leaders told BizWest that BCT aims to be the “general store” for the aerospace industry gold rush — the company doesn’t embark on space missions itself, but provides all the equipment and knowhow that companies need to do so.

The company has grown from four employees to roughly 200 in the last decade.

To accommodate its growth, BCT last year moved its Boulder headquarters to a new 80,132-square-foot flex space in Lafayette. In total, the company occupies roughly 100,000 square feet of space.

In July, Blue Canyon inked a U.S. Department of Defense contract worth as much as $99.4 million. At the time, the company said the deal will allow it to boost staffing levels even more.

“Raytheon Technologies is a leader in developing advanced sensors, cyber and software solutions,” Blue Canyon CEO George Stafford said in a prepared statement. “That leadership, coupled with our innovative and turnkey small-satellite solutions, will allow us to continue to disrupt the space industry and drive our customers’ success.”

