Aurora makes initial approval for cannabis delivery

AURORA — The Aurora City Council passed an initial vote to make it the largest city in Colorado to allow dispensaries to deliver cannabis products.
The Denver Post reports the council there approved the measure 8-2, and could complete a final vote in time for deliveries to start in 2021. Boulder, Longmont and Superior already allow delivery of medical marijuana.
