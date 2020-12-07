Miragen’s medical chief resigns

BOULDER — Dr. Diana Escolar, the chief medical officer at Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN), is resigning a little more than a year at that post.
In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Friday evening, the Boulder-based biopharmaceutical company said Escolar will depart the company on Jan. 1 and receive 12 months salary, medical coverage, and all vested and unvested stock options available to her.
Sponsored Content
Corporate citizenship is more than a smart business move: It reminds us why we do the work we do
UnitedHealthcare is digging deeper to empower the community by providing grants to local organizations, helping families who need medical support, promoting physical activity and investing in affordable housing, food security and other social factors that impact people’s health.
In a statement Monday evening, Miragen said Escolar was leaving to pursue other opportunities.
Escolar has been the company’s top medical officer since last December after spending two years as its senior vice president for clinical science, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She is the second executive to leave in recent months, as cofounder and former CEO Bill Marshall departed as its chief executive and board chairman in September.
Under new CEO Lee Rauch, Miragen dropped focus on its prior flagship lymphoma drug cobomarsen and pivoted toward treating thyroid-related eye diseases upon acquiring another pharmaceutical company in October.
BOULDER — Dr. Diana Escolar, the chief medical officer at Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN), is resigning a little more than a year at that post.
In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Friday evening, the Boulder-based biopharmaceutical company said Escolar will depart the company on Jan. 1 and receive 12 months salary, medical coverage, and all vested and unvested stock options available to her.
Sponsored Content
Why New Businesses Need Workers’ Comp’
It appears that even the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down entrepreneurs when it comes to starting a new business in Colorado. Although the news has been bleak at times, Colorado’s business confidence improved in the third quarter of 2020, up from record lows in the spring.
In a statement Monday evening, Miragen said Escolar was leaving to pursue other opportunities.
Escolar has been the company’s top medical officer since last December after spending two years as its senior vice president for clinical science, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She is the second executive to leave in recent months, as cofounder and former CEO Bill Marshall departed as its chief executive and board chairman in September.
Under new CEO Lee Rauch, Miragen dropped focus on its prior flagship lymphoma drug cobomarsen and pivoted toward treating thyroid-related eye diseases upon acquiring another pharmaceutical company in October.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.