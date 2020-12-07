Miragen’s medical chief resigns

BOULDER — Dr. Diana Escolar, the chief medical officer at Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN), is resigning a little more than a year at that post.

In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Friday evening, the Boulder-based biopharmaceutical company said Escolar will depart the company on Jan. 1 and receive 12 months salary, medical coverage, and all vested and unvested stock options available to her.

In a statement Monday evening, Miragen said Escolar was leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Escolar has been the company’s top medical officer since last December after spending two years as its senior vice president for clinical science, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She is the second executive to leave in recent months, as cofounder and former CEO Bill Marshall departed as its chief executive and board chairman in September.

Under new CEO Lee Rauch, Miragen dropped focus on its prior flagship lymphoma drug cobomarsen and pivoted toward treating thyroid-related eye diseases upon acquiring another pharmaceutical company in October.