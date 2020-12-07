Demand for unique brews drives Wiley Roots production expansion, distribution deal

GREELEY — While many businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, Greeley-based brewery Wiley Roots Brewing Co. is in expansion mode.

On the heels of a new distribution deal that’s expanded sales from roughly a dozen select retailers around Denver and Colorado Springs to liquor stores throughout the Front Range, Wiley Roots is now building a new 30-barrel brewhouse that will quadruple the company’s production capacity to 4,000 barrels by 2022.

Wiley Roots chief marketing officer Scott Morrison attributes much of the brewery’s recent success to surging demand for unique takes on sour beers such as unpasteurized Neapolitan ice cream-flavored and Pimm’s Cup cocktail-inspired brews. These tart and often fruity varieties have proven to be a hit with millennial beer drinkers.

The COVID-19 pandemic, while detrimental to Wiley Roots’ onsite taproom revenue, has been a boon for liquor-store sales.

“People are buying more from liquor stores or directly from the brewery because they can’t sit down [in a bar or restaurant] and have a beer during the shut down,” Morrison said.

Increased demand has led Wiley Roots to eschew its self-distribution strategy in favor of a wholesale deal with independent craft beer distributor Two Six Craft Distributors, a subsidiary of Denver’s Station 26 Brewing Co.

The new brewhouse, a three-vessel device purchased from North Carolina brewing equipment supplier ABS Commercial Inc. for about $350,000, is expected to be up and running next month.

In 2018, Wiley Roots was operating out of an 800-square-foot space. Since then it has purchased an adjacent building and now occupies about 5,000 square feet at 625 Third St.

Unlike fellow Greeley brewery WeldWerks Brewing Co., which is expanding into a second location in Colorado Springs, Wiley Roots, which was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh in 2013, is content to keep its single brewery and taproom for now.

“If we were going to put another taproom somewhere, I think that’d be at least a couple of years out,” Morrison said.

Rather, the brewery’s next evolutionary step is likely to be out-of-state distribution, Morrison said. Arizona would probably be the first state Wiley Roots would target.

“The continued growth of the brewery completely blows our minds. Suddenly, we are getting requests from liquor stores in California, New York, Canada, Spain, and all over the world, for these beers,” Kyle Carbaugh said in a prepared statement.