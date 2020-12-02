Ball’s infinitely recyclable cup coming to Raiders’ stadium

LAS VEGAS — Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP) have inked a deal to provide its infinitely recyclable aluminum cup, which debuted last year at University of Colorado football games, to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home to the National Football League’s Raiders.
“We’re proud to team up with Coors Light to bring fans at Allegiant Stadium an enhanced beverage experience and sustainable hospitality options from the start with our game-changing and infinitely recyclable aluminum cup,” Ball chief operating officer Daniel Fisher said in a prepared statement. “We introduced the aluminum cup to meet the growing demand for more sustainable packaging choices, and we’re excited that our partnership with Coors Light will give fans visiting Allegiant Stadium an opportunity to further their efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle.”
