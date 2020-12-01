Fort Collins firm receives ComcastRISE award

FORT COLLINS — Bogdaniec Concierge Services LLC is among the 28 Colorado businesses to receive a ComcastRISE award from Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA).

The ComcastRISE program supports black-owned businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic with technology upgrades or consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, Comcast’s advertising sales division.

RISE stands for representation, investment, strength and empowerment, according to a Comcast news release.

“Fueling the success of small businesses is what our business is all about. We partner with them to better understand their needs and what we can do to help them grow. Our success is their success,” Effectv vice president of sales and marketing James Lavallee said in the release. “That’s why, at a time when so many in our small business communities are struggling, it’s incredibly humbling to be able to give back and share our knowledge and resources with those hardest by the pandemic. We want to help our partners and communities rise.”

