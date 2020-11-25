Virginia company completes $300M acquisition of Braxton Science & Technology

COLORADO SPRINGS — Virginia-based Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) has completed its $300 million acquisition of Colorado Springs-based aerospace company Braxton Science & Technology Group LLC.

Braxton constitutes Parson’s fourth acquisition since 2018 and increases the company’s reach in the space, cyber and intelligence markets, the company said in a press release. Braxton and its 370 employees will be integrated into Parsons’ space and geospatial solutions market.

Braxton provides satellite operations, ground system automation, flight dynamics, and spacecraft and antenna simulation for the U.S. Department of Defense and intelligence agencies.

Parsons is based in Centreville, Virginia.