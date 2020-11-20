Broomfield’s Kimetrica bought by DC-area nonprofit

BROOMFIELD — Kimetrica LLC, a Broomfield based survey firm and research evaluation consultancy, was recently acquired by Arlington, Virginia-based behavioral research nonprofit group American Institutes for Research.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
AIR, according to a news release for the organization, “works with government agencies, philanthropies and other organizations to conduct research and evaluation and provide technical assistance in the areas of education, health and workforce development, in the U.S. and abroad.”
The group was interested in absorbing Kimetrica, which has about 70 employees, because of the firm’s experience researching “nutrition, health, food security and famine early warning systems,” the release said. Those are targeted growth areas for AIR.
“Kimetrica is conducting important, innovative work to address some of the most complex challenges facing the world today, and AIR is excited to have them as a part of our team,” AIR CEO David Myers said in a prepared statement. “This acquisition will allow us to better provide a full range of services to international clients — from identifying and quantifying problems through rigorous research and evaluation, to working with governments and other organizations to develop, implement and test solutions that address those challenges and create a better, more equitable world.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
