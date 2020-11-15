Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Thornton claims Larimer County’s refusal to allow water pipeline is halting growth

By BizWest Staff — 

THORNTON- Officials at the city of Thornton are warning developers that the city may have to stop giving permits because it can’t guarantee enough water.

The Denver Post reports the Denver suburb already holds water rights in Larimer County, but the county’s refusal to allow a pipeline to be built could leave it unable to secure enough water for new development as early as in four or five years.


 