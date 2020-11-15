Thornton claims Larimer County’s refusal to allow water pipeline is halting growth

THORNTON- Officials at the city of Thornton are warning developers that the city may have to stop giving permits because it can’t guarantee enough water.
The Denver Post reports the Denver suburb already holds water rights in Larimer County, but the county’s refusal to allow a pipeline to be built could leave it unable to secure enough water for new development as early as in four or five years.
Sponsored Content
Everyone is affected by cancer
But living with cancer is a life change. It could mean an inability to work and function. Even with health insurance, some patients struggle to make ends meet. That’s where our cancer patient and family assistance fund comes in.