Ent Credit Union launches $50k matching fund for Larimer fires

FORT COLLINS — Ent Credit Union has launched a $50,000 donation-matching campaign to benefit United Way of Larimer County’s fire-rescue fund.

The Colorado Springs-based credit union will match donations to the Larimer County Fire Rescue Fund made through November. The fund will enable the United Way to respond to emergency needs and to prepare for potential flooding of burned areas.

“2020 has presented a unique set of challenges that has necessitated an unprecedented level of giving in our state,” Ent Credit Union CEO Chad Graves said in a press release. “Though Ent is relatively new in Northern Colorado, our commitment to the communities we serve is as strong as it has been for the past 63 years.”

To qualify for Ent’s matching donation, donors can visit https://impact.uwaylc.org/EntFireRecoveryMatch. Donations also may be mailed to United Way of Larimer County, Attn: Ent Match, 525 W. Oak St., Suite 101, Fort Collins, CO 80521.

“We are so grateful for Ent Credit Union’s partnership in addressing long-term fire recovery needs in our community,” said Deirdre Sullivan, president and CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “When local businesses step up in this way to further inspire our generous community, we really can build a stronger tomorrow, together as a Larimer United for fire recovery.”

