Windsor launches platform to highlight downtown development opportunities

Development Push highlights properties within the Windsor Downtown Development Authority district, seen here in this map, deemed ripe for development. Courtesy Windsor DDA.

WINDSOR — The Windsor Downtown Development Authority last week launched Development Push, a web platform that highlights properties that the town views as ripe for development and connects would-be developers with planning and development staffers.

“Ultimately, Windsor has many great assets unmatched in Northern Colorado. Our goal is to find the right partners to help us in translating these exciting opportunities into assets for our community.” DDA executive director Matt Ashby said in a press release.

Featured downtown properties include the Kennedy Chevrolet site on Fourth Street recently purchased by the town.

“As we toured the building, the character and layout felt like a natural fit for a marketplace concept. Windsor is a growing foodie hub, and the building would be ideal for welcoming even more diverse dining and craft artisan shops,” Windsor mayor Paul Rennemeyer said in the release.

For more information, visit windsordda.com/doing-business/prosper/.