RMNP removes timed-entry system

ESTES PARK — Rocky Mountain National Park has ended the timed-entry reservation system that was used during the peak tourist season to control crowds at the nation’s third-most popular national park.
The Estes Park Trail Gazette reported that those dependent upon tourist traffic hope the limitation on park visitation does not return, but park officials say natural growth in numbers of park visitors may force some future limitation.
