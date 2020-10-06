Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Gold Resource Corp. to spin off Nevada mining unit

By BizWest Staff — 

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gold Resource Corp. will spring off its mining business in Nevada into a new public company and could move its corporate headquarters from Colorado Springs to Denver, according to a Colorado Springs Gazette report.

The spin-off could improve shareholder value, the company said, and Gold Resource CEO Jason Reid is anticipated to lead the Nevada spinoff.


 