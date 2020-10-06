Gold Resource Corp. to spin off Nevada mining unit

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gold Resource Corp. will spring off its mining business in Nevada into a new public company and could move its corporate headquarters from Colorado Springs to Denver, according to a Colorado Springs Gazette report.
The spin-off could improve shareholder value, the company said, and Gold Resource CEO Jason Reid is anticipated to lead the Nevada spinoff.
Sponsored Content
Webinar: Diversity & Inclusion: Small-Business Toolkit
The 2nd of a 2-part series featuring Lauran Arledge, CEO, boldfont Coaching; Kim Drumgo, Chief Diversity Officer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; Elizabeth Rita, Founder & Senior Investigator, Investigations Law Group; and Peter Salas, Chairman, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County.