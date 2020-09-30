Owner of Spirit Hospitality-developed Thornton hotel files for bankruptcy

THORNTON and FORT COLLINS — Owners of the Hilton Garden Inn in Thornton have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a week after another hotel managed by Fort Collins hotel developer and operator Spirit Hospitality LLC filed for bankruptcy protections.
In documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado Tuesday, the Fort Collins-based Spirit declared between $10 million and $50 million in both assets and liabilities, but does not fully list those two out or provide specific totals.
The majority of the 20 largest creditors for the bankruptcy are listed as construction and operating vendors, which are owed a combined $1.18 million.
Another Spirit Hospitality property, the Johnstown Comfort Inn & Suites, filed for bankruptcy last week, declaring $14.17 million in assets and $10.27 million in liabilities a month after creditors filed a $6.4 million foreclosure demand.
Jeffrey Weinman, the attorney listed on the Thornton hotel’s bankruptcy, told BizWest in an email that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led the hotel into difficulty. The hotel plans to spread out accumulated unsecured debts over a longer period of time and potentially seek adjustments to secured debts, he said.
