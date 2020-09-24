Johnstown Comfort Suites files for bankruptcy after foreclosure notice

JOHNSTOWN — The Comfort Inn and Suites in Johnstown has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a month after its creditors issued a $6.4 million foreclosure demand.
The hotel, a subsidiary of Fort Collins-based hotel developer and operator Spirit Hospitality LLC, declared assets of $14.17 million and liabilities of $10.27 million, according to documents filed to the Bankruptcy Court of Colorado.
Sponsored Content
COVID-19 Impacts on Colorado Cannabis
If you have driven by a dispensary recently, you might have noticed some business operations taking place outside. But, why is that; and what other changes has the cannabis industry seen since March?
Spirit claims the hotel had gross revenues of just less than $1.2 million so far in 2020, compared to just more than $2.76 million in 2018 and 2019 each.
Businesses in Chapter 11 bankruptcy are attempting to reorganize debts while continuing to operate, with the goal of emerging as a healthier company. That’s in contrast to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, where the business is liquidated and the proceeds are split between creditors.
The hotel was given a foreclosure notice from its creditor FirstBank exactly a month ago for being behind on a $6.72 million loan with 5.1% interest in 2016. Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) is listed as a second mortgage holder within the bankruptcy filing, valued at $3.46 million.
Spirit Hospitality itself made multiple unsecured claims worth just more than $325,000, claiming the hotel owes it back pay on a loan, liability insurance and management fees.
The documents show Spirit values the hotel at $13 million based on its own appraisal.
Spirit representatives did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.
JOHNSTOWN — The Comfort Inn and Suites in Johnstown has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a month after its creditors issued a $6.4 million foreclosure demand.
The hotel, a subsidiary of Fort Collins-based hotel developer and operator Spirit Hospitality LLC, declared assets of $14.17 million and liabilities of $10.27 million, according to documents filed to the Bankruptcy Court of Colorado.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
Spirit claims the hotel had gross revenues of just less than $1.2 million so far in 2020, compared to just more than $2.76 million in 2018 and 2019 each.
Businesses in Chapter 11 bankruptcy are attempting to reorganize debts while continuing to operate, with the goal of emerging as a healthier company. That’s in contrast to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, where the business is liquidated and the proceeds are split between creditors.
The hotel was given a foreclosure notice from its creditor FirstBank exactly a month ago for being behind on a $6.72 million loan with 5.1% interest in 2016. Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) is listed as a second mortgage holder within the bankruptcy filing, valued at $3.46 million.
Spirit Hospitality itself made multiple unsecured claims worth just more than $325,000, claiming the hotel owes it back pay on a loan, liability insurance and management fees.
The documents show Spirit values the hotel at $13 million based on its own appraisal.
Spirit representatives did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!