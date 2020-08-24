Johnstown Comfort Suites hit with $6.4M foreclosure notice

JOHNSTOWN — The Comfort Inn and Suites in Johnstown is at risk of foreclosure after its lender said it was behind on its remaining loan of just under $6.4 million.

The hotel at 4851 Thompson Parkway. was originally issued a $6.72 million loan from FirstBank with 5.1% interest in March 2016, according to foreclosure documents. No other liens or claims have been made on the property, according to Larimer County records.

The property is owned by a subsidiary company of Fort Collins-based hotel builder and operator Spirit Hospitality LLC and is part of the Johnstown Plaza, a retail center on the southeast corner of the junction of Highway 34 and I-25. It also buffers the Promenade at Centerra shopping center to the north.

Spirit has built and currently operates 10 hotels spread through Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, Johnstown, Thornton and Wheatland, Wyoming.

Spirit has until Dec. 8 to file a notice of intent to become current on the loan, and until Dec. 22 to become fully current. It did not respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

