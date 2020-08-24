Johnstown Comfort Suites hit with $6.4M foreclosure notice

JOHNSTOWN — The Comfort Inn and Suites in Johnstown is at risk of foreclosure after its lender said it was behind on its remaining loan of just under $6.4 million.
Sponsored Content
Meet a Business Banking Relationship Manager
The local business banking team at Elevations Credit Union provides a consultative approach to help you realize long-term success for your business. Get to know four of our team members in this Q&A.
The hotel at 4851 Thompson Parkway. was originally issued a $6.72 million loan from FirstBank with 5.1% interest in March 2016, according to foreclosure documents. No other liens or claims have been made on the property, according to Larimer County records.
The property is owned by a subsidiary company of Fort Collins-based hotel builder and operator Spirit Hospitality LLC and is part of the Johnstown Plaza, a retail center on the southeast corner of the junction of Highway 34 and I-25. It also buffers the Promenade at Centerra shopping center to the north.
Spirit has built and currently operates 10 hotels spread through Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, Johnstown, Thornton and Wheatland, Wyoming.
Spirit has until Dec. 8 to file a notice of intent to become current on the loan, and until Dec. 22 to become fully current. It did not respond to a request for comment Monday morning.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
JOHNSTOWN — The Comfort Inn and Suites in Johnstown is at risk of foreclosure after its lender said it was behind on its remaining loan of just under $6.4 million.
Sponsored Content
Webinar – Commercial Real Estate Impact: What landlords and tenants should know.
Commercial real estate has been heavily affected by the economic downturn, with some tenants struggling to make payments, some landlords working with tenants on rent relief, and with lenders negotiating workout agreements with landlords. At the same time, real estate experts are anticipating what permanent changes might be affecting the sector. What will the new norms be for real estate, including office, retail, industrial, etc.?
The hotel at 4851 Thompson Parkway. was originally issued a $6.72 million loan from FirstBank with 5.1% interest in March 2016, according to foreclosure documents. No other liens or claims have been made on the property, according to Larimer County records.
The property is owned by a subsidiary company of Fort Collins-based hotel builder and operator Spirit Hospitality LLC and is part of the Johnstown Plaza, a retail center on the southeast corner of the junction of Highway 34 and I-25. It also buffers the Promenade at Centerra shopping center to the north.
Spirit has built and currently operates 10 hotels spread through Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, Johnstown, Thornton and Wheatland, Wyoming.
Spirit has until Dec. 8 to file a notice of intent to become current on the loan, and until Dec. 22 to become fully current. It did not respond to a request for comment Monday morning.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!