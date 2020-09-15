Johnstown RV dealer property sells for $11.32M

JOHNSTOWN — Trailer Source Inc., a Wheat Ridge-based RV and parts dealer, has purchased the 27.78-acre LazyDays RV dealership location in Johnstown for just over $11.3 million for a future expansion.

A subsidiary company registered to Trailer Source’s headquarters purchased 4777 Marketplace Drive along Interstate 25 in a deal that closed Sept. 1, according to Larimer County property records. County assessors last valued the property at $5.8 million.

Sponsored Content Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021

Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020. Read More

Trailer Source president Jim Blumenthal told BizWest that the company will not immediately make changes to the operations on that property because LazyDays has a lease for at least the next five years on the property, along with renewal options.

“They’re our chief competitor, and they will stay there through the duration of their lease and when they choose to vacate the property, then we’ll go occupy it,” he said.

Trailer Source has additional locations in Colorado Springs, Erie and Longmont. LazyDays has nine locations spread across Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Minnesota, Arizona and Colorado, including the world’s largest RV dealership outside of Tampa Bay with 126 acres.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC