Firestone gives initial approval to 179-home neighborhood proposal

FIRESTONE — The Firestone Board of Trustees signed off this week on initial plans to build 179 single-family homes in the community.

The neighborhood, dubbed Cottonwood Hollow, is slated to be built on 64 acres of undeveloped land west of the intersection of Birch Street and Sable Avenue and approximately 1.25 miles southeast of the Interstate 25/Colorado Highway 119 junction. It would include a dog park, pocket park and extensions of existing roadways.

Cottonwood Hollow requires additional hearings and votes to finalize zoning and a development plan before building permits can be issued. City staff also are asking for platting not to occur on the property’s west side until portions are removed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 100-year floodplain.

Mortgage Consultants LLC, the listed owner of the property, could not be reached for comment by BizWest Friday.

